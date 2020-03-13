Air Lease plans to tap portion of $6B revolver - Bloomberg

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) +13.6% after-hours as it responds to a Bloomberg report that it plans to draw down part of its $6B in unsecured revolving credit facilities backup loans in an attempt to shore up its finances.

Air Lease says it currently has no utilization on its revolver and sees "no need to fully draw down" on the revolver due to its strong liquidity position.

The company "maintain(s) a strong balance sheet and robust liquidity, and we believe we are well positioned to manage the current market environment," CFO Gregory Willis says.