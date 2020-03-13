Democrats, White House reach deal on coronavirus bill, Pelosi says

House Democrats and the Trump administration have reached agreement on a coronavirus relief package, House Speaker Pelosi says.

The legislation includes free coronavirus testing for all who need it, including those without insurance; up to two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave; stronger unemployment insurance; enhanced food programs for school children and seniors; and more money for Medicaid.

Pelosi expects the bill will pass the House tonight; the Senate left Washington for the weekend and will not have a chance to vote until next week.