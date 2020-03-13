After Trump speech, Google clarifies COVID-19 test efforts

A statement from Google (GOOG, GOOGL) appears to contradict statements from President Trump in his afternoon declaration of a national emergency regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking on availability of tests for the coronavirus, Trump said "Google is helping to develop a website. It’s going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past, to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location."

"Google has 1,700 engineers working on this right now. They've made tremendous progress," he added.

He suggested the site would be ready Sunday evening.

Google quickly came out with a statement from Verily, its health unit: "We are developing a tool to help triage individuals for COVID-19 testing. Verily is in the early stages of development, and planning to roll testing out in the Bay Area, with the hope of expanding more broadly over time.

“We appreciate the support of government officials and industry partners and thank the Google engineers who have volunteered to be part of this effort."