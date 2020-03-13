Diamond Offshore skies 165% after late crude oil pop

Offshore rig contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), whose shares had slumped 80% YTD before today, soared 165% in its biggest-ever one-day jump.

Nearly all of the increase came shortly before the closing bell as Pres. Trump said he would fill the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Diamond Offshore's short interest had risen heavily, so short covering was the likely reason for today's pop, Evercore ISI analyst James West says.