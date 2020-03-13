Comcast announces new Internet measures for virus crisis

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has announced more steps it's taking to keep up Internet access for Americans during the COVID-19 crisis.

The company had offered two months of free Internet for new, low-income customers of its Internet Essentials service, and said it was boosting the speed of that program to 25 Mbps download/3 Mbps upload.

It's now opening its Xfinity WiFi hotspots for free across the country for anyone, not just Xfinity Internet subscribers. That's good for 60 days.

And it's pausing its data plans for 60 days, giving customers unlimited data for no extra charge.

Falling in line with other utility offerings, it's backing off on disconnects and late fees.