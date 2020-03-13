Amazon, T-Mobile get age-discrimination suit tossed - Bloomberg

A federal court has thrown out a proposed class-action lawsuit against Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) that claimed the tech companies were exercising employment age discrimination, Bloomberg reports.

The companies were charged with targeting Facebook employment ads to younger people in the proposed suit.

But U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman threw that out for lack of plausible claims; she is allowing the plaintiffs to amend and refile the suit to address that gap, and to collect information from the companies that could help determine whether age-restricted ads were sent.