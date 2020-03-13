Utilities take steps to help customers during coronavirus

Utility companies across the U.S. are suspending service shutoffs for failure to pay bills during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) says it is suspending disconnections for nonpayment for all home and business accounts in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.

New Jersey-based PSE&G (NYSE:PEG) says it is taking the same step because of the health and financial hardship people may soon face.

California's PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it began a moratorium on service disconnections for residential and commercial customers, and says it will offer flexible pay plans as needed.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) says ComEd in Illinois is suspending service disconnects and providing payment accommodations for customers who may have challenges paying their monthly energy bill due to the coronavirus,

Virginia's Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) says it suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment earlier this week.

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, IDU, RYU, FXU, UPW, SDP