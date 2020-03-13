Disney letting 'Frozen II' go streaming three months early

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is pausing lots of production on its creative side (in film and television), but in a small nod to the millions asked to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis, it's letting go a key property onto Disney Plus early.

It's making Frozen II available on the streaming service as of Sunday, three months earlier than planned - "surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period."

The film opened Nov. 20 overseas; it's grossed $477.3M in domestic box office and has hit nearly $1.45B in worldwide grosses.

As a fairly recent release, it was actually still playing on 229 screens last weekend (drawing numbers good enough for 26th place on the weekend chart).

It's also a move that might spur subscriptions; Disney Plus has come in for recent flak about the struggle to keep subscribers interested after the season ending for The Mandalorian.