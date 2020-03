The online provider of restaurant reservations makes public its data on diner numbers at the country, state, and city level.

The number of diners in the U.S. was down 17% Y/Y on Monday, down 21% on Tuesday, down 22% on Wednesday, and down 32% on Thursday.

Checking some states, diners were down 38% Y/Y in California on Thursday, and down 48% in New York.

Checking some cities, diners were down 51% in San Francisco on Thursday, down 52% in NYC, and down 20% in Las Vegas