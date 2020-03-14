Canadian Parliament ratifies USMCA trade pact

The Canadian Parliament rushed through the ratification of new USMCA before taking a three-week break amid coronavirus.

Canada was the last of the three signatories to formally adopt the act. The lower chamber agreed for an instant approval after opposition legislators dropped their objections and the upper chamber backed the pact late Friday.

"This was entirely within the power of Canadian legislators to do, something we were able to do to help the Canadian economy at this challenging time, and I would like to thank legislators from all parties," said Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called the approval good news for Mexico in the current challenging time.

Previously: Kudlow sees virus delaying phase one deal export boom (Feb. 04 2020)