U.S. House passes sweeping relief coronavirus package bill

U.S. House passes a sweeping relief package bill with a final tally of 363-40 to counter the coronavirus outbreak battering the nation.

The bill includes free coronavirus testing for all who need it, including those without insurance; up to two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave; stronger unemployment insurance; enhanced food programs for school children and seniors; and more money for Medicaid.

The Senate is expected to take up the measure when it returns to session next week.

