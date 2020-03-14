No need to declare coronavirus emergency - Japan PM

Japan PM Shinzo Abe said at a news conference on Saturday that coronavirus in Japan is not at a stage to declare an emergency.

He adds that experts have not seen an explosive rise in coronavirus cases.

Japan has seen 1,423 infections so far that includes 697 from Diamond Princess cruise ship and recorded 28 deaths (7 from cruise ship).

