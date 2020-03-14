Harley digs in for proxy fight

The tough times continue for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) as the board now faces a potential proxy fight with stakeholder Impala Asset Management.

Impala wants to nominate two new directors to the Harley board.

In response, Harley says it believes that its slate of nine nominees are more capable than the Impala nominees to lead the company going forward.

Shares of Harley are down 36% over the last 52 weeks as the company has faced ongoing tariff pressures and a disappointing start to the LiveWire launch.

