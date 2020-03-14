Ferrari halts production

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is halting all production in Italy for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Bloomberg. The decision arrives with nearly all of Italy on lockdown.

Sources indicate that Ferrari will suspend its production at the Maranello and Modena plants until March 27.

Ferrari plans to continue paying its 4K workers in Italy during the production shutdown.

Shares of Ferrari are down 18% over the last six weeks, which is actually a better return that the drops of the Detroit automakers over the same period.