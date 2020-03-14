Wedbush says look to 2021 with Apple

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives sizes up the news that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is closing all stores outside of China until March 27.

Right off the bat, Ives says shuttering U.S, Europe and the rest of the world stores is clearly the right move during a global health crisis.

"The fundamental impact for the March quarter adds to what is already bracing for doomsday-like results as we continue to focus on a more normalized FY21 number as the right way to value Apple at current levels. Our primary focus is with 5G leading the way targets should still be in the 215 million to 220 million unit range looking out to FY21 once we get on the other side of this current global tragic 'shock event' crisis."

Wedbush keeps an Outperform rating on Apple.