French PM Philippe: virus spread is accelerating

French PM Edouard Phillipe speaks to the press. Headlines:

Non-essential shops, cinemas, discos, restaurants, cafes to be closed until further notice.

Banks, groceries, pharmacies to remain open.

Travel should be only for work and essentials.

France faces 'generalized epidemic' in coming days, and is bracing for a large number of severe cases.

France has 4,500 confirmed cases, 91 deaths. Number of cases has doubled over the past 72 hours. More than 300 serious cases.

Earlier today, Brune Poirson, France’s junior environment minster, tested positive for the coronavirus, AFP reported.