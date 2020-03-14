Coronavirus updates: U.S. expands travel ban to U.K., Ireland

President Trump expands the U.S. ban on flights from Europe to include Britain and Ireland in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Further travel restrictions, including within the U.S., from places with concentrations of Covid-19 cases, are also possible, he said.

Trump said that he took a test for the virus Friday night and expects to get the results in a day or two. His temperature is "totally normal", he said on Saturday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said U.S. has recorded, 2,226 cases of the novel coronavirus and that the outbreak hasn't yet reached its peak.

That's in comparison to the 1,629 cases the CDC reported yesterday. Nationally, 50 people have died vs. 41 reported on Friday.

New York state reported its first death from coronavirus, an 82-year-old woman in Manhattan who had previously suffered from emphysema.

Before the press conference at the White House today, officials checked the temperatures of journalists entering the briefing room.

Yesterday, France shut restaurants, cafes, and cinemas as the outbreak accelerated in Europe.

