Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) has canceled yoga classes and curtailed store hours in its reaction to coronavirus concerns.

The classes, running clubs and other store-based events are off for the time being.

In addition, it's setting North American hours to noon to 6 p.m. daily.

For employees, it's introduced a relief pay plan with 14 days of salary protection for anyone fighting the virus, and it will pay employees for all hours they were scheduled to work even with the reduced store hours.