Israel PM Netanyahu: Israel to close entertainment, encourages work from home

In a conference now, Israel PM Netanyahu says the country is "at the forefront" of countries in slowing the coronavirus spread.

While Israel has resisted the ability to use movement monitoring, it will now do so in order to track the compliance of infected citizens. Says he recognizes the impact this decision has on social freedoms.

Encourages anyone who can to work from home, and to avoid unnecessary commuting.

As of tomorrow morning, all "entertainment" will be closed, including theaters, restaurants and cafes.

Pharmacies, grocery stores will remain open. "There is no shortage of food," Netanyahu says in response to a run on supermarkets over the past 36 hours. Shelves will be restocked until people understand this.