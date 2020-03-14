Eyes on initial jobless claims next week for Covid-19 impact

Investors and economists will be closely watching the initial jobless claims number on Thursday to see how many people lose their jobs as efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disrupts the economy.

Although the weekly number can be choppy, this may be the first economic data point to reflect the effect of the Covid-19 outbreak on the U.S. economy.

Since it's a number that's reported every week, it's fresher than many other economic data points that are reported on a monthly basis.

Last week, 211K initial jobless claims were filed, a relatively low number vs. the 350K average covering 1967 to 2020.

The average estimate currently stands at 218K for next week's number, so it's still early in gauging the effect the coronavirus will have economically.

