Divestitures are an issue in competing bids for Tegna

A group of competing bidders for broadcaster Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) has emerged, but whichever suitor wins won't be able to keep all the acquired stations, Reuters reports.

Three groups are competing over a bid they each value at $20/share: Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and entertainment entrepreneur Byron Allen have each offered that amount in cash, while Tegna rival Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) wants to use some of its own stock.

Those bids value Tegna at $8.5B including debt.

But all three bidders own TV stations that would have be divested because of potential overlaps, adding a wrinkle to the hunt. Gray in particular operates in 93 markets, and overlaps with Tegna in 18 markets that would call for mandatory divestitures (perhaps reaching $3B) due to an FCC reach cap.

An Apollo combo wouldn't breach the FCC's cap but would still mean divestitures in six major markets. Byron Allen, with a smaller group, would need to divest just one station.