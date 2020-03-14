When the going gets tough, the tough go shopping

Investors say they’re grabbing names they never thought they’d be able to buy at such a bargain, Barron’s says ($$).

Delphi Management's Scott Black likes Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS). Oracle has only 15% exposure to Asia, and UPS has an exclusive delivery deal with Amazon.com, he says. Merck and Novartis could be recession-resistant with free cash generation from their blockbuster drugs.

Barron's: "In January, you recommended Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), down about 75% since then. Have you sold?" Black: "I probably should have exited a long time ago, but didn't."

Todd Ahlsten, CIO at Parnassus Investments, likes Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX). "Applied Materials is a leading supplier of semiconductor fab equipment. The stock cratered. Data centers and the internet are going to suck down a lot of energy, and we need to get performance per watt way up. Applied Materials is a part of that." And: "BDX has 85% recurring revenue, consumables, and $1 billion in research and development. It's investing in artificial intelligence and electronic medical records and informatics, but is down on concerns about China. And, it had an earnings miss with a pump recall. But we see a three-to-10-year runway of mid-single digit sales growth and double-digit earnings growth."

Meryl Witmer likes Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The former: "Schwab has at least $3/share of earnings power over the next few years. And, it might benefit from the trouble Robinhood has had." The latter: "It has a refining business, midstream assets, gas stations, and convenience stores, and a business that makes plastics from natural gas. That division is under-earning now, but will tighten up in the next few years."

She also likes Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT): "We bought Ingevity when it was spun out of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in 2016 at $25 a share. It went up to $115. We sold it. Now it is $39. I never thought we'd get a second bite... Earnings could grow from around $5 this year to more than $6 in a couple of years."

William Priest, CEO of Epoch Investment Partners likes Disney (NYSE:DIS). "I recommended Walt Disney at the January Roundtable. It has gotten smoked, down about 35% since then. I still like it."