Dalio’s Macro Fund down 20% YTD

Bridgewater Associates' Pure Alpha Fund II is down 20% this year prior to Friday's bounce, only marginally better than the 23% drop in the S&P 500 through Thursday.

Founder Ray Dalio was bullish as recently as last month, saying in mid-February that investor concerns over the virus “probably had a bit of an exaggerated effect on the pricing of assets because of the temporary nature of that, so I would expect more of a rebound.”

In January, Dalio urged investors to get off the sidelines and benefit from strong markets, saying in an interview cash is trash.

In a recent tweet, Dalio said regarding coronavirus: "If you're not worried, you need to worry. And if you're worried, you don't need to worry." Which he later explained, means, "that if you worry about something dangerous, you will take the necessary precautions and protect yourself so you don’t have to worry. However, if you don’t worry about something risky, you will not take those precautions, which will be more dangerous."

Bridgewater manages about $160B. About half of that is in its Pure Alpha macro strategy.