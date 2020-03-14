Morgan Stanley PE arm to sell vet hospital business - WSJ

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Investment Management's North American private-equity arm agrees to sell veterinary clinic chain Pathway Vet Alliance to TSC Consumer Partners, a consumer-focused buyout firm, the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

The WSJ didn't know the financial details yet, but said the business was expected to sell for at least $2B, including debt.

The sale is one of the few mergers and acquisitions to proceed even as deal attorneys and bankers say debt availability has all but frozen amid the market upheaval of recent weeks.

It isn't clear how much debt TSC plans to finance the deal.

Investors generally consider pet-care companies as a relatively safe bet in a downturn, though.