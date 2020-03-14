Google's coronavirus website goes live

Google (GOOG,GOOGL) says it's working with the U.S. government to create a nationwide website to answer questions about coronavirus risk factors, symptoms, and testing.

Company statement: "We are fully aligned and continue to work with the U.S. government to contain the spread of COVID-19, inform citizens, and protect the health of our communities."

Yesterday, President Trump said that Google was developing a website "to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location."

Alphabet's Verily unit later clarified that it was in the early stages of developing a tool to help triage individuals for testing. The unit was planning to roll out testing in the Bay Area then expand over time.

Update: Verily has launched the website for two California counties. It invites adults to answer questions about their recent health and travel that could result in their getting a free coronavirus test.