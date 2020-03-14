U.S. airlines cut flights to U.K., Ireland

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) says it will begin cutting flights to the U.K. after the U.S. government expanded travel restrictions to Britain and Ireland.

United says it will suspend flights to London from Houston and Denver starting Monday, and expects to fly just three daily flights to London and one daily flight to Dublin through the end of April.

U.S. citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S. but will be directed through 13 airports and must undergo health screenings and quarantines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), one of the few U.S. airlines still flying a full schedule despite weak demand amid the coronavirus crisis, says it is "seriously considering" cutting flights in the short term.