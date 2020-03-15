Stimulus unveiled across the Middle East

The Bank of Israel is carrying out a series of quantitative easing measures for the first time since the global financial crisis, buying government bonds of various types and maturities in the open market.

It will also offer repo transactions to financial institutions with government bonds as collateral to boost liquidity in markets.

The central banks of the UAE and Saudi Arabia further announced stimulus plans worth a combined $40B to ease the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in their respective countries.

ETFs: EIS, KSA, ITEQ, ISRA, IZRL, FLSA