Ford makes move to lock in CEO successor

Ford (NYSE:F) COO Jim Farley, who is considered to be the heir apparent to CEO Jim Hackett, would be awarded a stock grant valued at $2.5M in unrestricted shares of Ford common stock if not chosen as his successor, according to an SEC filing.

"What you're asking about is a long-term incentive for a highly accomplished, highly regarded executive who’s playing a major role in transforming Ford into a leader in the emerging era of Smart Vehicles for a Smart World," Ford told CNBC.

Farley started as COO on March 1, weeks after being named to the position in connection to the unexpected retirement of Joe Hinrichs, who led Ford's automotive operations.