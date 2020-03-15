China data set to show record contraction

Keep your eyes on the release of latest economic data from China due Monday, which will show the extent to which the coronavirus has ravaged the country's economy.

Industrial output, investment and retail sales are all forecast to show an across-the-board contraction for the first time on record.

Figures for January-February are released on a combined basis to account for the normal seasonal swings around the Lunar New Year holiday.

"The current consensus of 4% GDP growth in the first quarter will be under pressure after the data," said Larry Hu, Macquarie's chief economist for China. "The bad news is the recovery has been slower than expected, while the good news is that it's still recovering."

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, YINN, MCHI, TDF, EWH, KBA, CAF, YANG, GXC, TAO, CYB, CHIX