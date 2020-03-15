Nike closing its stores in U.S. amid coronavirus outbreak

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is closing all its stores in United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand from March 16 to March 27 to limit the spread of the coronavirus .

Stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries are currently open and will continue their normal operations.

Customers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on our Nike apps.

The company is taking additional steps including the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates.