Mnuchin doesn't foresee a U.S. recession

Responding to a question on ABC's "This Week" on whether fallout from the coronavirus will lead to a recession, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says, "I don't think so. The real issue is not the economic situation today... We are going to have a slowdown. Later in the year economic activity will pick up as we confront this virus."

On President Trump's "touting" of stock market gains: The President is focused on the stock market because it is a measure that gives people confidence.

On the Oval Office address and the market's negative reaction to it: The market will go up and the market will go down. We can't focus on it every day.

We will use whatever tools we have to confront the virus, and we will go to Congress for bi-partisan approval of tools we don't have, Mnuchin says. We're in talks with airlines, cruise companies, hotel, other travel industries. Our focus is on small and medium size businesses that have been hard hit by the virus.