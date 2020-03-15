Fed may fire another bullet tonight - BofA

The team at Bank of America thinks the Federal Reserve may announce a Commercial Paper Funding Facility tonight.

Previously used during the global financial crisis, the operation is meant to boost liquidity in the commercial paper market by having the Fed directly buy paper from issuers.

BofA expects such a move is needed ahead of what might be imminent massive outflows from money market funds. "If the Fed waits too long the (money market fund) outflow pressure could mount and the risk of a large scale (money market fund) run could increase," says the team.

The spread between AA-rated paper of non-financial companies vs. riskier overnight P2 paper jumped to 73 basis points late last week - the widest premium since March 2009.