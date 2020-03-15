Coupa Software Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $102.51M (+36.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, COUP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.