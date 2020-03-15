HealthEquity Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $199.95M (+163.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HQY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.