Huya Broadcasting Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Huya Broadcasting (NYSE:HUYA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $342.04M (+56.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, HUYA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.