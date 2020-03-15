Mnuchin sees no recession, others say we may already be in one

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expects the coronavirus's impact to slow down the economy but not to push it into recession, he said in an interview on ABC's "This Week".

When asked if the spread of the disease would cause a recession, he answered "I don't think so. The real issue is not the economic situation today... This is a unique situation."

"We are going to have a slowdown," he added. "Later in the year economic activity will pick up as we confront the virus."

But some economists think a recession is in the cards. Alan Blinder, an economist and former Federal Reserve vice chairman, told CNBC last week that the economy is probably already in a recession and he "wouldn't be one bit surprised" if it turns out that it started this month.

Gary Cohn, former National Economic Council director, agrees. "Most likely, I'm willing to say, we are already in a recession," he told CNBC. "We are having negative growth right now and the market is pricing in that uncertainty."

Mnuchin said the Trump Administration "will use whatever tools we have, and whatever tools we don't have, we will go to Congress on a bipartisan basis to get more tools."

He said that he's already in conversations with House speaker Nancy Pelosi about airlines, hotels, cruise ships, more lending (through the Small Business Administration), and more liquidity.