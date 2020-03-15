Twitter's platform clean-up slows amid growth pressures - WSJ

The effort by CEO Jack Dorsey to clean up a toxic environment on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has stalled, the WSJ says, and it could be complicated by new activist pressures.

That's according to experts who are working with the company on the projects. Twitter acknowledges that its research projects have been delayed.

The conflict arises between work to clean up conversational health and efforts to grow, with a new push from Elliott Management - which has backed off pressing for replacing Dorsey, in a truce.

“I think you can absolutely combine serving healthy conversation with growth,” says Twitter public policy director Nick Pickles.

“Twitter’s leadership has talked plenty about wanting to improve civility or ‘health’ as they call it, but they’ve failed to do — or even allow others to do — the actual work," says Susan Benesch, a member of the company's council working on the issue.