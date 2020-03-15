Fed may be poised for emergency funding facility, zero interest rate - Bloomberg

Mark Cabana at Bank of America and Krishna Guha at Evercore ISI, both formerly with the New York Fed, sent emails to clients over the weekend saying that the Fed could add to its actions to ensure liquidity by introducing an emergency funding facility to alleviate a crunch in the commercial paper market, Bloomberg News reports.

And the Fed is expected to slash its benchmark interest rate back down to zero at its regular meeting on Wednesday, if not before then.

“Markets see the Fed going back to zero. And they think it’s going to be really hard for the Fed to launch again,” said Nathan Sheets, a former Fed and Treasury official who is now chief economist at PGIM Fixed Income.

Other tools it may use are so-called forward guidance, in which it commits to keep short-term rates at zero for specified periods of time, and quantitative easing, in which the Fed buys bonds to inject cash into the financial system to ensure liquidity.

The central bank's review of its monetary policy toolkit becomes all the more crucial as the economy faces stress caused by social distancing and the almost entire shutdown of parts of the economy in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

And it may be digging into some suggestions for new tools earlier than it anticipated. Originally, the Fed expected to releases the results of its review at mid-year.

Among potential new tools — negative rates, which the Fed is hesitant to do but which President Trump favors, and expanding the kinds of securities besides government-backed ones, which would require an act of Congress.