Just seniors? Not clear...

"France now pushing epidemic level," Atlantic reporter Rachel Donadio tweets. "All restos, cafés, non-essential stores closed. More than 50% of the 300 Covid-19 cases in critical condition in France are under 60. France has 4,500 cases, which doubled in the past 72 hours."

Meanwhile in the Netherlands, over half are reportedly under 50 years old: "The professor of intensive care medicine, who himself heads the ICU of the Rotterdam Erasmus MC, emphasizes that it is not only the elderly who are affected by the corona virus. 'What has mainly made the news is that older people die faster. This is about 2.5% of the entire population, while about 15% of the elderly die. But more than half of those patients are under fifty years old. It also includes young people.'''

The main risk factor, according to one article, is obesity. Transfer from mother to unborn fetus so far has not been documented.