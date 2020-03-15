Caesars reacts to coronavirus outbreak

Caesars Entertainment <CZR> is suspending all live entertainment shows at its venues through March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The casino company already has four casinos closed in Indiana and Illinois per orders from the state gaming control boards.

While Vegas casinos like Caesars Palace are still operating, most reports indicate traffic is down significantly.

The NFL draft scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas is expected to be pushed back, moved to a different venue or held without spectators and players in attendance.