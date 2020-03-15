New Zealand cuts interest rate to 0.25% from 1%

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cuts key interest rate to 0.25% from 1%.

Says official cash rate rate will remain at this level "for at least 12 months."

Government plans "broad-based economic stimulus."

Negative economic implications of the Covid-19 virus continue to rise, warranting further monetary stimulus.

"The negative impact on the New Zealand economy is, and will continue to be, significant. Demand for New Zealand’s goods and services will be constrained, as will domestic production. Spending and investment will be subdued for an extended period while the responses to the COVID-19 virus evolve.

"The Government is operating an expansionary fiscal policy and has imminent intentions to increase its support with a fiscal package to provide both targeted and broad-based economic stimulus."