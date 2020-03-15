Movie industry braces for 'disaster' from virus effects

This year was shaping up to be a tough one at the movie box office even before the coronavirus struck - with industry observers seeing a tough comparison for the 2020 film slate vs. a strong 2019, and secular threats from film streaming.

But the onset of social distancing and local business shutdowns could mean a cinematic disaster - at least in the near term, if not transformative for the sector overall.

Box office weekends even into mid-February were trending up in the United States, but that has turned sharply lower over the past two weeks, with the top 10 film grosses down 58% last week.

“Near-term, it’s the single-greatest cinematic disaster financially,” says one private-equity CEO. Wedbush's Michael Pachter projected ticket sales will drop 2.6% this year, to $11.1B (and that was on March 2, when there were just over 100 confirmed U.S. COVID-19 cases, vs. more than 2,952 now).

It's uncharted territory for studios and theaters - though major studios should be able to rely on cash reserves to ride it out. Theaters may face a heavier challenge and smaller chains may shut down.

Major and mid-major studios: Disney (NYSE:DIS), Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Warner Bros. (NYSE:T), Sony (NYSE:SNE), Paramount (VIAC, VIACA), Lions Gate (LGF.A, LGF.B).

Theater-chain tickers: AMC, Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY), IMAX, Marcus (NYSE:MCS), Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI), which sells pre-movie advertising, has been tumbling along the other stocks.