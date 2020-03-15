Delta suspends all but five daily flights to London, Dublin

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) says will stop service to London from Detroit and to Dublin from New York after the U.S. imposed new travel restrictions on the U.K. and Ireland.

Delta will fly just five flights a day to Europe starting this week, compared with 92 last year.

Starting Monday, the airline will only fly once a day round-trip from Atlanta to Amsterdam, London-Heathrow and Paris-Charles De Gaulle, and one flight daily from Detroit to Amsterdam and New York-JFK to London-Heathrow.

American announced this weekend it will cancel 75% of its international flights and ground nearly all its widebody jets, and United Airlines says it will begin cutting flights to the U.K.