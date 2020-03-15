Guess what? People still eat

Cowen's Andrew Charles delivers some encouraging news for the restaurant sector amid what looks to be a very dark period ahead with restaurants closed in some parts of the country and traffic likely to dry up nearly everywhere.

"While anxiety is high surrounding COVID-19 and the situation is fluid, our checks throughout the limited service industry suggested virtually no impact to sales through March 13," he writes in a fresh note.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) ran up +11% comparable sales growth for the week of March 2, while McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) with a 4.4% comp and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) with a 5.5% comp also were running hot for the week of March 9

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), which is in the middle of its national breakfast launch, is estimated to have seen comparable sales growth of 5.3% for the weeks of March 2 and March 9.

Some restaurant operators have reported back that the delivery/take-out business is strong even as dine-in has tailed off recently.

Charles and team have WING, MCD, and JACK still rated at Outperform with a long term view, while Wendy's is slotted at Market Perform.