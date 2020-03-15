Coronavirus updates - CA close to shutting down, NYC schools to close

California Governor Gavin Newsom asks all bars, nightclubs, brewpubs, and wineries to close. As for restaurants, he's ok with them staying open, but asks them to operate at a 50% capacity. He's also calling for home, self-isolation for those over the age of 65, or folks with chronic conditions.

Illinois and Ohio, meanwhile, have ordered the shutdown of all restaurants and bars. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, no doubt, wasn't pleased with folks jamming bars yesterday to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces the shutdown of all city schools until April 20, and says it's possible they may not re-open this year.

Latest Johns Hopkins data puts the U.S. Covid-19 cases in excess of 3,000, with 60 deaths.

The worries prompted the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates and enter coordinated actions with other central banks

Ski resorts in Colorado have been ordered to be closed, while select retail locations have curbed hours