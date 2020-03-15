Two Kroger employees test positive for coronavirus

Kroger (NYSE:KR) says two employees - one at its King Soopers chain in Colorado and another at its Fred Meyer chain in Washington state - have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kroger says the stores remain open, as it enacts sanitation and cleaning procedures while following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health organizations.

The company also says it is using its emergency leave guidelines policy for employees who are either diagnosed with coronavirus or who are placed under mandatory quarantine; eligible employees will continue to receive their standard pay for two weeks.