Futures lower in opening action

Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 futures are all lower by 2.5% in the volatile first few moments of trade on Sunday evening.

The Fed minutes ago slashed its Fed Funds rate by 100 basis points to 0.0%-0.25%, and launched a new $700B QE program. Markets, of course, were up 10% on Friday, so the question tonight is whether the Fed bazooka was priced in then.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is up 3% to $1,560 per ounce, and oil (NYSEARCA:USO) is down 1.5% to $31.63.

Fed chief Jay Powell has a press conference scheduled for 6:30 ET.