S&P 500 futures tumble limit down 15 minutes after open. It could be a quiet evening...

S&P 500 futures trigger overnight limit-down band of -5% .

At this point, they can trade higher, but not lower, until the cash market opens at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Currently 7.5K contracts offered at 2,550.50.

Contracts on the S&P 500 have now triggered limits in five of the past six sessions.

This comes despite the Fed slashing interest rates by a full percentage point to near zero, and boosting its bond holdings by $700B.

“They had no choice, but it won’t be enough in the grand scheme of things,” one trader said. “We need large fiscal programs, which, based on the recent communication from the Treasury Secretary, it seems clear we will be getting.”

This follows an unprecedented week of volatility last week during which the S&P 500's average daily move was 7.2%. Stocks fell 9.5% Thursday and bounced back 9.3% Friday, the first such reversal since the Great Depression.