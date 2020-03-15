Fair Isaac responds to antitrust investigation

FICO intends to cooperate with the DOJ after being notified by the regulatory body's antitrust division related to ``potential exclusionary conduct.''

"FICO is confident the Department will conclude that it has not engaged in any exclusionary conduct," the company said in a statement Sunday, adding that it was confident the DOJ will find the claims against the co. to be without merit .

Statement comes in response to reports that FICO was being investigated for its competitive position in the consumer credit market

Source: Press Release