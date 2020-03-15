Top U.S. Banks to suspend buybacks, including Goldman Sachs, Citi, JPMorgan

Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, State Street, and Wells Fargo, in a statement via the Financial Services Forum, agreed to temporarily suspend share buybacks for the remainder of 1Q and through 2Q 2020.

"The decision on buybacks is consistent with our collective objective to use our significant capital and liquidity to provide maximum support to individuals, small businesses, and the broader economy through lending and other important services," the group wrote, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as an "unprecedented challenge''